App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 15, 2018 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tripura CM says top priority is to provide corruption free, dynamic government

He said his government would create an atmosphere conducive for industrialisation besides extending all help to the tribal population of the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Newly-elected Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said his priority was to provide a "corruption free, dynamic and transparent" government in the state, which was under the uninterrupted Left rule for 25 years.

He said his government would create an atmosphere conducive for industrialisation besides extending all help to the tribal population of the state.

"After assuming office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared that it was his objective to provide a corruption free government and as a first step he had introduced demonetisation", the BJP leader said.

"It is also our objective to provide a corruption free, dynamic and transparent government in Tripura so that the fruits of developments reach the grassroot level. We always remember that this government was formed by people", Deb, who took oath as the chief minister on March 9, told PTI in an interview here.

related news

Asked about the CPI-M's allegation of post-poll violence in the state, he said, "Everyone knows what used to happen in the past after every election. I do not want to enter into any controversy.

"I have asked the police to maintain peace and given them a free hand to improve the law and order situation in the state. The state is peaceful now," he asserted.

Speaking on the unemployment problem in Tripura, the chief minister said despite the rate of literacy being more than 90 per cent in the north eastern state, unemployment was a major issue.

Deb said scope of government jobs was limited in Tripura and industrialisation had not taken place.

The state government will now concentrate more on skill development so that the young can be self employed under the Centre's 'Startup India', 'Make in India' schemes, he said.

"If you look at Gujarat, less than two per cent people are unemployed there because they are self-employed and have acquired the skills," he said.

The BJP leader said his government was also planning to develop tourism and thus create more job opportunities.

Deb said his government would lay more importance to entrepreneurship, adding that it would also work on creating a conducive atmosphere for setting up industries by using local resources like rubber, pineapple, wood and bamboo.

"At present, only 72,000 people are engaged in industry in the state which is very meagre. It can be seven lakh. We will try our best to engage more people in the industry," he said.

Asked about BJP's poll ally IPFT's demand for a separate state carving out some areas of Tripura, the chief minister said, "There are two ministers from the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the tribal welfare department is also handled by one of them. Let them make an outline for the development of the tribals and I am always ready to help them".

On whether Hindutva had prevailed in the state after 25 years of communist rule, he said, "Hindutva is not a religion, it is a culture. Culture and religion are separate and cannot be mixed up".

Dev said his government wants a good work culture in the state and would not make politically motivated transfers.

The BJP and its ally IPFT had swept to power in Tripura securing a two-third majority. The BJP alone had bagged 35 seats and the IPFT captured 8 seats in the 60-member assembly.

 

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC