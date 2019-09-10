App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tripura CM Biplab Dev's wife rubbishes domestic violence rumours

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb's wife, Niti Deb, rubbished rumours that she was seeking a divorce from her husband on grounds of domestic violence.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb's wife, Niti Deb, rubbished rumours that she was seeking a divorce from her husband on grounds of domestic violence.

Her response came in the form of a Facebook post after documents emerged on social media purportedly of the divorce documents.

"Rumours have no mouth, only dirty, filthy and sick minds generate [rumours] for cheap publicity and mileage, and importantly, when paid high for spreading such dirty rumours to gain political advantage against influential people; otherwise who will follow these culprits," she wrote in the Facebook post.

The Tripura police also filed a police complaint against a person in connection with the post.

Niti Deb is an officer of the State Bank of India (SBI) and is now serving at a branch of the bank here. She was earlier posted in the Parliament branch of the bank in New Delhi.

The couple has two kids -- a son and a daughter.

Advocate Ashwani Jha, whose name was mentioned in the Facebook post, told reporters over phone that it was about a divorce suit filed by a man who resides in Delhi and there is no connection with either the chief minister or his wife.

"This document is about a divorce suit filed by a man from Delhi against his wife in Tees Hazari court. It is not in anyway related with the Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb or his wife Niti Deb. Any report based on it is fake news," advocate Ashwani Jha said.

- With PTI inputs

First Published on Apr 26, 2019 01:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Tripura

