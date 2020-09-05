172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|tripura-cabinet-ministers-to-be-deployed-in-covid-hospital-to-prevent-deaths-by-negligence-report-5801891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2020 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tripura cabinet ministers to be deployed in COVID hospital to prevent deaths by negligence: Report

A case of negligence was lodged against doctors after a three-year-old died in August.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image

Cabinet ministers in Tripura government would be deployed at the state's only COVID-dedicated hospital, Govind Ballabh Pant, in order to ensure that there are no deaths due to negligence, Hindustan Times has reported.

"Unfortunately, cases of deaths are on a rise in our state. But no one should die due to negligence. In the case negligence is observed, one Cabinet minister will take a turn to stay at the hospital," state law minister Ratan Lal Nath said. 

According to the report, a case of negligence was lodged against doctors after a three-year-old died in August. The infant's mother alleged that the baby died after his swab samples were collected for COVID-19 after she had tested positive for the disease.

"The current authorities have failed to tackle the Covid-19 situation. How will the chief minister manage the health department when he is holding charge of 28 departments alone? The state requires a separate dedicated health minister," BJP legislator and former health minister Sudip Roy Barman said. Barman was removed from his ministerial position in June last year.

Barman also alleged that the body of a person remained in the hospital for three days, but his family members were not informed.

"Daughter of the dead person managed to get photographs of the body and take it for cremation with the help of a sweeper. I have documents to prove that," he said.
First Published on Sep 5, 2020 04:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

