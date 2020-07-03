App
Jul 03, 2020 07:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tripura Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: TBSE Board Results to be declared today at 9 am on tripuraresults.nic.in

Tripura Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has announced that Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare TBSE Class 10 result at 9 am on July 3. The results will be declared on the board’s official website; tripuraresults.nic.in.

Tripura Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare TBSE Class 10 result at 9 am on July 3. The results will be declared on the board's official website; tripuraresults.nic.in. The TBSE had decided to cancel all pending examinations of Class 10 (old syllabus) and Class 12 after the CBSE decided to scrap the remaining board exams. TBSE will finalise the evaluation process for the leftover papers and it will announce its decision within few days, the Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. Over 39,000 students appeared for Tripura board Class 10 exams in 2020. TBSE had earlier postponed the remaining board exams that were scheduled to be held from 5 June. It had in May rescheduled the papers in consultation with the Tripura government. In 2019, TBSE class 10 result was declared on 8 June and the overall passing percentage was 64.60.

Here’s how you can check TBSE class 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE at http://tbse.in/new/welcome.html.

Step 2: Select on the link for Class 10 result 2020

Step 3: Log in by using roll number

Step 4: The TBSE Class 10th result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Properly check if there is any discrepancy in your result. In case you find one, immediately report to school or authorities concerned.
  • July 03, 2020 07:49 AM IST

    Tripura Board 10th Result 2020: Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has announced that Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the TBSE Class 10 result at 9 am on July 3 on the Tripura Board’s official website at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. 

  • July 03, 2020 07:22 AM IST

    Tripura Board 10th Result 2020: Here’s how you can check TBSE class 10th result 2020:

    Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE at http://tbse.in/new/welcome.html.

    Step 2: Select on the link for Class 10 result 2020

    Step 3: Log in by using roll number

    Step 4: The TBSE Class 10th result will be displayed on screen

    Step 5: Properly check if there is any discrepancy in your result. In case you find one, immediately report to school or authorities concerned.

  • July 03, 2020 07:21 AM IST

    Tripura Board 10th Result 2020: In 2019, TBSE class 10 result was declared on 8 June and the overall passing percentage was 64.60.

  • July 03, 2020 07:20 AM IST

    Tripura Board 10th Result 2020: TBSE had earlier postponed the remaining board exams that were scheduled to be held from 5 June.

  • July 03, 2020 07:19 AM IST

    Tripura Board 10th Result 2020: Over 39,000 students appeared for Tripura board Class 10 exams in 2020.

  • July 03, 2020 07:18 AM IST

    Tripura Board 10th Result 2020: TBSE will finalise the evaluation process for the leftover papers and it will announce its decision within few days, the Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. 

  • July 03, 2020 07:17 AM IST

    Tripura Board 10th Result 2020: The TBSE had decided to cancel all pending examinations of Class 10 (old syllabus) and Class 12 after the CBSE decided to scrap the remaining board exams.

  • July 03, 2020 07:11 AM IST

    Tripura Board 10th Result 2020: The results will be declared on the board’s official website; tripuraresults.nic.in. 

  • July 03, 2020 07:11 AM IST

    Tripura Board 10th Result 2020: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare TBSE Class 10 result at 9 am on July 3. 

