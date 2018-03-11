App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 11, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tripura BJP chief urges CM to check for skeletons in septic tanks

BJP Tripura in-charge Sunil Deodhar alleged that the CPI(M) is a party of murderers and they might have hidden skeletons in the septic tanks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP Tripura in-charge Sunil Deodhar today urged newly sworn-in Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to get the septic tanks of all ministers' quarters cleaned before these are occupied, as skeletons could be hidden there.

He alleged that the CPI(M) is a party of murderers and they might have hidden skeletons in the septic tanks.

"I request @BjpBiplab, new CM of Tripura, to get septic tanks of all minister quarters cleaned before occupying them. It should be recollected that a woman's skeleton was found in septic tank of Ex CM Manik Sarkar's quarter on Jan 4, 2005 but the case was deliberately suppressed," Deodhar said in his twitter handle.

A woman's skeleton had been found in the septic tank Sarkar's quarter on January 4, 2005. There had been an investigation but its report was not published.

related news

"If our ministers occupy the quarters without cleaning them and checking things, someone might blame us," Deodhar later told reporters.

Reacting to it, CPI(M) spokesperson Gautam Das asked the new government to go ahead and check the septic tanks.

"Let them check. We do not have any problem," Das, also the party's central committee member, told PTI.

Asked about this, state DGP Akhil Kumar Shukla said, "The police did not cover up any issue."

He said allegations raised by political parties would be examined by the police.

Shukla said law and order in the state is normal but there were efforts to spread rumours that law and order has degenerated.

"Stern action would be taken against rumour-mongers," he said.

After the election results were announced on March 3, 25 persons were arrested and other legal steps were taken against 34 others following complaints of post-poll violence and other unlawful activities.

tags #Biplab Kumar Deb #BJP #CPI(M) #India #Politics #Tripura

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC