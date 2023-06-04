Odisha train accident: Change in electronic interlocking caused the accident, says Vaishnaw

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on triple train accident

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the three-train accident in Odisha’s Balasore that left at least 288 people dead and more than 1,000 injured was caused by change in electronic interlocking.

The minister, who had ordered a probe into one of India’s worst accidents in recent times, told news agency ANI that the commissioner of railway safety was investigating the matter. “… let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it... It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking”, the minister said at the accident site.

Interlocking is an integral part of railway signalling that regulates the movement of trains on tracks to ensure safe passage and unhindered flow of traffic

Vaishnaw rushed to the collision site near Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district after the Howrah-bound Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express trains, coming from opposite sides, and a goods train collided on June 2 evening. The sequence of events remains sketchy but 17 coaches, some of which were derailed, were badly damaged, reports have said.

The focus was on restoration, the minister said. "It has nothing to do with Kavach. The reason is not what Mamata Banerjee said yesterday. This incident happened due to change in electronic interlocking," Vaishnaw said, referring to the railways' anti-collision system.

The railways said that the automatic signalling system that sends real-time information of the track is clear has not been installed on the route.

The minister had a day earlier disagreed with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who suggested that the death toll could be as high as 500.

