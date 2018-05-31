Triple Talaq still going on in states, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said despite Supreme Court's ruling and Lok Sabha passing the Triple Talaq Bill, the custom is still going in states such as Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Terming the scandals, including the latest one involvingAir Asia as "the legacy" of the previous government, he also said the NDA Government is cleaning the "dirt" left by the previous UPA Government.

"Triple talaq is not an issue of religion or faith. It is an only issue of gender justice, gender dignity and gender equality... 22 Islamic countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have regulated triple talaq.But in India people are raising the issue of secularism and communalism. Supreme Court has set it aside. Lok Sabha has passed it. Yet triple talaq is going on (in states) including inTelangana and UP. Abouthundreds and hundreds are going on.. This is not fair, we fully stand committed there (to

implement the law)," the Law Minister told reporters.

He urged former congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to cooperate with the government for passage of the Bill in Rajya Sabha.

On the recent financial scandals, he said appropriate action was being taken against the accused.

He termed it as the "legacy of the government-led by the previous dispensation. What we are doing is cleaning the dirt. I don't want to be specific.

Even the latest one about Air Asia... Nirav Modi's Rs 10,000 crore property has been seized. Mr Chidambaram as finance minister one day before he lost power gave special facilities to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali. That is their record," he said.

Replying to a query on the results of bypolls in which BJP lost some Lok Sabha seats, he said the by-elections are not "barometers"as there would be a lot of local factors that would influence the results.

Prasad said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India got acorruption-freeand transparent government. He said the Modi government took many bold decisions in the interest of the nation like the surgical strike across the LoC and demonetisation. The Minister also highlighted the achievements of the NDA Government during the past four years.