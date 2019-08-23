SC to examine if Triple Talaq law is 'unconstitutional', issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court has agreed to examine if the newly-enacted Triple Talaq law is valid. As per the law, the practice of instant divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is now a punishable offence that entails imprisonment of up to three years.

On August 23, a bench of justices N V Ramana and Ajay Rastogi issued notice the Centre on a batch of petitions which has sought to declare The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 as "unconstitutional" on grounds that it allegedly violates the provisions of the Constitution.

"We will examine this," the bench told senior advocate Salman Khurshid, who was appearing for one of the petitioners.