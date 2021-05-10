Trinamool veterans, new faces to be inducted into Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File image)

As many as 43 ministers will be sworn-in on May 10 as part of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s third Cabinet. The ceremony will take place at the Raj Bhavan at 10.45 am.

According to a report by NDTV, the West Bengal’s new council of ministers will have 18 new faces besides 25 incumbents. Of the total 43, nine will be ministers of state.

Amit Mitra and Bratya Bose will be sworn-in virtually. While Mitra is unwell, Bose is recovering from COVID-19.

The Cabinet will include veteran Trinamool Congress leaders such as Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Sujit Bose, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja.

Rajya Sabha member Manas Bhuian, who contested the recent Legislative Assembly elections will also be inducted into the Cabinet.

Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Humayun Kabir will also be added as a minister.

Interestingly, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on May 9 had sanctioned Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) prosecution of four people in the Narada sting operation case, including Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim who will be sworn-in.