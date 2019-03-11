Trinamool Congress to release its candidates' list for Lok Sabha polls on March 12

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said Monday that the candidates' list of her party for the Lok Sabha polls will be released on Tuesday afternoon. "We will release our candidates' list tomorrow," Banerjee told reporters at state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.

The Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress will vie for 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.