Last Updated : Feb 09, 2019 10:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas shot dead

Biswas was immediately taken to a local hospital where doctors announced him "brought dead".

PTI
Representative image
Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead by some unidentified assailants on February 9 evening in Nadia district, police said.

The incident occurred when Biswas representing Krishnagar constituency was present at Saraswati puja at Phoolbari under Hanskhali police station area.

He was immediately taken to a local hospital where doctors announced him "brought dead".
First Published on Feb 9, 2019 10:28 pm

tags #Trinamool Congress #west bengal

