Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas shot dead

Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead by some unidentified assailants on February 9 evening in Nadia district, police said.
The incident occurred when Biswas representing Krishnagar constituency was present at Saraswati puja at Phoolbari under Hanskhali police station area.He was immediately taken to a local hospital where doctors announced him "brought dead".
First Published on Feb 9, 2019 10:28 pm