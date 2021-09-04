MARKET NEWS

English
Trinamool Congress, affiliates join homegrown microblogging platform Koo

In their first Koo in both Bengali and English, the TMC said, “We are elated to be on Koo."

Moneycontrol News
September 04, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on September 4 announced that the party has created an official handle on microblogging platform Koo. Sharing a post in Bangla and English, the party expressed elation on joining the platform

"Using the handles @AITCOfficial, the party will use the Koo platform to share information, updates, and developments with the people of West Bengal and Tripura," the company said in a statement.

Read | Koo has potential to go to 100 crore users: CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna

Moreover, AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) and AITC’s Student Wing, West Bengal Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (@WBTMCPofficial) also opened their accounts on the platform.

In their first Koo in both Bengali and English, the AITC said, “We are elated to be on Koo."

"The party will connect and communicate with people in Bangla, Hindi, English, and other languages. The presence of the AITC on Koo will enable citizens to get regular updates, announcements, and initiatives of the party," Koo said.

Also read: Koo appoints former redBus executive Phaneesh Gururaj as technology head

"Koo extends a warm welcome to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). We believe that this will enable the people to listen to the AITC's developments and plans. In a short time, Koo has crossed 10 million downloads and we look forward to more people joining the platform," said Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder & CEO, Koo.

The app is currently available in eight languages and in about 16 months, it has seen over 1 crore downloads.

In an interview with Moneycontrol on September 1, Radhakrishna said Koo has the potential to go to 100 crore users.

Ko’s valuation grew to $150 million with its $30 million fundraise in May 2021. The company is backed by investors such as Tiger Global, Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume, IIFL, and Mirae Assets.

Koo’s popularity in India peaked amid the Indian government’s spat with Twitter and growing calls for expanding the ecosystem of homegrown digital platforms.
Tags: #India #Koo #Mamata Banerjee #TMC
first published: Sep 4, 2021 02:48 pm

