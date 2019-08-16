App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tributes pour in for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on first death anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and members of BJP paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tributes poured in for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary on August 16. He had died at the age of 93 years in 2018 after prolonged illness.

A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal -- the memorial dedicated to Bharat Ratna awardee Vajpayee -- to mark the day.  President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) paid tributes to the party veteran amid the playing of hymns and devotional music.

The memorial was dedicated to the nation in December 2018. The central samadhi platform comprises nine square black polished granite stone blocks, capped with a "diya" in the centre.

The PM said Vajpayee’s “thoughts and words live on. We will always cherish his contribution to India’s development” in a tweet.

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to Vajpayee and called him the “tallest leader of our times”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Vajpayee in Rajasthan, where he visited to address the concluding ceremony of the fifth International Army Scout Masters Competition.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid her tribute to the former PM on the day. The All India Trinamool Congress chief, who had served as the railway minister in Vajpayee-led cabinet, urged people to bear in mind his principles of 'insaniyat (humanism), jamhooriyat (democracy) and kashmiriyat (inclusive Kashmiri culture)'.

The former prime minister had based his Kashmir policy on these three principles.

Many Congress leaders also paid tribute to Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.

Remembering Vajpayee, senior party leader Shashi Tharoor shared a card of his quote on Twitter: Quiet diplomacy is far more effective than public posturing.

Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh called Vajpayee “a great statesman, a legendary politician and an outstanding parliamentarian.” He shared his photo with Vajpayee captioning, “I'll always treasure the memories from the Dakala bypolls of 1970, when he campaigned for me in my first election.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was also among the Congress leaders who paid tribute to Vajpayee.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 03:40 pm

