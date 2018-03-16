App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 16, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tribals to take out 'protest march' on March 18

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tribals will take out a 'protest march' from Thane to the Maharashtra Legislature in Mumbai, which will start on March 18 to press for their various demands, it was announced here today.

"The protest march will be taken out under the banner of Shramajivi Sanghatana," its president Vivek Pandit told reporters here.

Pandit, a former MLA, said that tribals from districts like Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Nashik will take part in the march which will commence from March 18.

"We will highlight issues like the plight of tribal students and employment facilities which they are deprived of," he said.

