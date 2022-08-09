 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tribals significantly contributed in India's freedom movement, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Aug 09, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST

On Tuesday, World Tribal Day, Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, welcomed guests and noted that the tribal group had made a substantial contribution to the Indian freedom effort.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot greeted people on World Tribal Day on Tuesday and said the tribal community has a significant contribution in the Indian freedom movement. He said his government is working with dedication for the welfare of the tribals in the state.

The tribal society has its own special identity as nature worshipers, which is manifested through their songs and dance. The glimpse of tribals’ attachment to nature is clearly visible in their folk songs, Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi. He said the tribals from the state have made sacrifices from time to time to defend the motherland.

The state government is working with dedication and true spirit for the welfare of the tribal community. Along with connecting them (tribals) with the mainstream, every effort is being made to preserve their cultural heritage, he added.

