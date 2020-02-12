App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tribal man from Kerala wins massive Rs 12-crore lottery

The lucky draw was held on February 10, but the people who confirmed that Payyana Lottery sold the ticket, couldn’t find the winner.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The winner of the first prize for Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper lottery, worth a whopping Rs 12 crore, went to a 52-year-old Porunnan Rajan.

According to a report by The Hindu, Rajan is a member of the Kurichiya tribal community and hails from a village in Kannur.

The lucky draw was held on February 10, but the people who confirmed that Payyana Lottery sold the ticket, couldn’t find the winner. Later on, Rajan, who had kept the ticket safely with him, handed it over to the bank manager.

The report noted that Rajan fate turned around with the lottery as he was going through financial distress. He had borrowed Rs 7 lakh to get his daughter married among other needs and was finding it difficult to pay off the loan amount.

He said,“I had bought the lottery ticket when I had gone to the bank to seek a loan, which they refused. However, when I approached them the second time, I learnt that I have won a huge amount of money.”

Rajan also aimed to clear off his debt, and build a concrete house with his winnings.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Crorepati #lottery

