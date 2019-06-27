Trial run of second rake of Train 18 likely by next month

The long-awaited trial of the second rake of Train 18 would be done on the Delhi-Katra route likely by next month, according to a railways document.

The train, which has been in Delhi for around a month, has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

According to plans, on its trial run, the train will depart from New Delhi at 6 am, reach Ambala at 8 am where it will halt for two minutes before leaving for Ludhiana where it will reach at 9.22 am. After a two-minute halt at the Ludhiana station, it would then make way for Jammu Tawi and reach at 12.20 pm and before eventually terminating at Katra station at 2 pm, the train will pass through Sanehwal station without stopping.

On its return journey, the train will depart from Katra at 3 pm, reach Jammu Tawi at 4.18 pm, stop at Ludhiana at 7.36 pm, reach Ambala at 8.56 pm and eventually reach New Delhi at 11 pm.

The stoppage at each of the three stations before New Delhi would be for two minutes. The authorities have planned for the train to run at 130 Kmph between New Delhi and Ludhiana.

While the route of the train has not been finalised yet, sources say the railways board is discussing routes like Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Chandigarh and even Delhi-Katra, among other short distances.

Sources say that the railways is also ready with the design of Train 19, the sleeper version of Train 18.

The train, which was christened Vande Bharat Express on the Delhi-Varanasi route, has reduced the travel time between the two cities to eight hours. As of now, Train 18 is operating at a reduced speed of 160 km/hr due to lack of infrastructural support at railway crossings and selected railway stations on the Delhi-Varanasi route.

Just like the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, this train will also have a number of safety and comfort features like automatic doors, 180-degree rotational seats, WiFi and infotainment systems.

However, the railways has added more pantry space, sturdy aluminium nose cover to reduce damage due to cattle run and a film for the windows to protect them against stone pelting.

It however, remains to be seen what this new Train 18 is named.