    Trial in CWG overlays scam to begin next month: Officials

    The case pertains to the supply of overlays for the Commonwealth Games which were allegedly procured and hired at exorbitant rates causing a huge loss to the exchequer.

    PTI
    September 11, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST

    Nearly 11 years after the CBI registered an FIR in the over Rs 600-crore CWG overlays scam case, the trial against former Organising Committee members and others will begin next month, officials said on Sunday.

    A special CBI court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet submitted by the agency on January 25 after it furnished the sanction for prosecution against the charge-sheeted organising committee members – A.K.Saxena, Rajendra Prashad Gupta, Surjit Lal and K Uday Kumar Reddy recently, they said.

    The agency has also named as accused in its charge sheet the then GL Meroform director Binu Nanu, former IAF group captain and supplier Praveen Bakshi and director of Comfort Net Traders India Pvt Ltd Sandeep Wadhwa.

    Wadhwa is allegedly linked to Nussli India Ltd, named in the FIR, which had received contracts for about Rs 140 crore for the supply of tents, cabins, etc for various Commonwealth Games, 2010 held in the national capital. The CBI had listed the then DG CWG organising committee VK Verma in its FIR but he is not named in the present charge sheet.

    Four companies had allegedly received contracts worth over Rs 600 crore. The special CBI court had underlined that some of the accused persons who are named in the FIR are not charge-sheeted.

    The CBI has told the court a probe is still going on and a supplementary charge sheet will be filed however in respect of the listed accused investigation is complete. The agency has alleged that public servants abused their official position, cheated and caused undue losses to the government and corresponding gain to four companies and themselves.

    "I hereby take cognisance of the offences mentioned in the charge sheet. Issue summons to accused A.K.Saxena, Rajendra Prashad Gupta, Surjit Lal, K.Uday Kumar Reddy, Binu Nanu, Praveen Bakshi and Sandeep Wadhwa…," the special CBI court said.
