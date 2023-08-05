Tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan which shook parts of north India, including the national capital on Saturday night.

The temblor hit the mountainous regions of Afghanistan at 9:31 pm and residents of the national capital region felt the tremors soon after.

"The quake hit twice at around 9:30 pm," said Preeti Shankar, who resides in a high-rise apartment in Noida on the eastern fringes of the national capital.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 36.38 degrees north on the latitude and 70.77 degrees east on the longitude in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude hits parts of Pakistan

An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan on Saturday with no loss of life or property reported so far.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the epicentre of the earthquake was reported near Tajikistan and Afghanistan border in the Hindukush mountain range.

The depth of the quake was 196 kilometres and the tremor was felt at Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and other cities.

Residents reportedly rushed out of their homes in panic following the tremor.

However, no damages or casualties have been reported so far.

Pakistan is often hit by earthquakes of varying intensity.

The deadliest 2005 earthquake near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir left more than 74,000 people dead.