Tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district

A low-intensity quake shook Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Monday. No loss of life or property was reported, officials said.

A 3-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:11 am, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of five kilometres in the northeast of Kinnaur, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in the adjoining areas.

Most parts of the hill state, including Kinnaur, fall in high seismic sensitive zone. Mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.