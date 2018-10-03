Treat reports based on false charges against my govt as paid news: Shivraj Chouhan to EC

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the Election Commission to display polling percentage at all booths every two hours on the election day so that political parties can mobilise voters to boost the voting percentage if it is low.

With assembly elections expected in his state in the next couple of months, the BJP leader also made a slew of suggestions to the poll watchdog, including treating news reports based on false charges against his government as "paid news".

He was briefing reporters after meeting EC officials along with other party leaders, including BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who is also the state's in-charge in the organisation.

His suggestion for regular display of polling percentage- of both men and women voters- is apparently aimed at using the formidable saffron organisational machinery in the state to mobilise its voters.

With the Congress, spearheaded by Kamal Nath in the state, attacking his government over a host of issues, Chouhan is seeking to turn the tables on the opposition party as the latter has often accused BJP leaders of using money to plant propaganda items as news in the media, calling it a case of paid news.

The chief minister told reporters that the BJP has been in power in the state for 15 years, and it is natural that the party will go to the masses on the back of its achievements.

"At times when these achievements are reported in newspapers, then complaint is made that this is a case of paid news... We have urged the commission that it should also probe when false allegations are levelled against us as we are in power, and they then get printed and are publicised among the masses. Action of paid news should be taken in such cases as well," he said.

He accused the Congress of going to courts and the EC over baseless issues to create an atmosphere of confusion and vitiate the election process.

He cited the opposition's allegation of over 60 lakh fake voters in Madhya Pradesh's electoral rolls, which an EC inquiry had found to have no merit, to make his point.

He had asked the EC to take action against complainants if their allegations are found to be false, Chouhan said.