App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 16, 2018 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Treat for rail travelers: India-made 160 kmph train to ply from June, may replace Shatabdi

The semi high-speed train, which will have 16 coaches, will cost around Rs 100 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shatabdi express
Shatabdi express

Moneycontrol News

India's first indigenously manufactured semi high-speed train, which can travel at 160 km per hour, will start plying from June.

As of now it will be deployed in place of one premium Shatabdi Express train and if successful, may gradually replace all Shatabdi trains.

The 16-coach train will cost around Rs 100 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times. Each coach is priced at about Rs 6 crore.

The train has chair-car seating and modern facilities. The seating is said to be more spacious than existing trains.

The is self-propelled, like metro trains and does not need a locomotive.

Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), owned by the Indian Railways, is manufacturing the train.

"This will be the first ever semihigh-speed train that is being manufactured by Indian Railways on its own. The train set would be able to run at the speed of 160 km per hour, making it the fastest in the country," ICF general manager Sudhanshu Mani  said.

ICF, one of the leading coach manufacturers for the Indian Railways, is now moving towards making high-end train sets under the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

tags #Chennai #India #Indian Railways #Integral Coach Factory #Shatabdi Express

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC