Treat for rail travelers: India-made 160 kmph train to ply from June, may replace Shatabdi

India's first indigenously manufactured semi high-speed train, which can travel at 160 km per hour, will start plying from June.

As of now it will be deployed in place of one premium Shatabdi Express train and if successful, may gradually replace all Shatabdi trains.

The 16-coach train will cost around Rs 100 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times. Each coach is priced at about Rs 6 crore.

The train has chair-car seating and modern facilities. The seating is said to be more spacious than existing trains.

The is self-propelled, like metro trains and does not need a locomotive.

Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), owned by the Indian Railways, is manufacturing the train.

"This will be the first ever semihigh-speed train that is being manufactured by Indian Railways on its own. The train set would be able to run at the speed of 160 km per hour, making it the fastest in the country," ICF general manager Sudhanshu Mani said.

ICF, one of the leading coach manufacturers for the Indian Railways, is now moving towards making high-end train sets under the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.