Treat doctors who died due to COVID-19 as martyrs, IMA demands

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on September 16 published a list of 382 doctors who died due to COVID-19 and demanded that they be treated as "martyrs". This came as the IMA took exception to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan not mentioning the death of healthcare workers due to infectious disease in his statement in Parliament.

Responding to Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey's statement that public health and hospitals come under states and so no insurance compensation data would be available form the Centre, the premier doctors' body said it amounts to "abdication of duty and abandonment of the national heroes who have stood up for our people".

"The IMA (Indian Medical Association) finds it strange that after having formulated an unfriendly partial insurance scheme for the bereaved families to struggle with the ignominy of the government disowning them altogether stares at them," it said.

According to the association, as many as 2,238 doctors were infected by COVID-19 as of September 16. Of these, 382 had lost their lives.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Referring to the union health minister's statement, the IMA said the 19th paragraph acknowledges the contribution of healthcare workers during this pandemic, but "conceals" the morbidity and mortality of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers.

Terming it "indifference", the doctors' body said, "No nation has lost as many doctors and healthcare workers like India. Doctors suffer four times mortality of ordinary citizens and private practitioners suffer eight times mortality on the same scale."

"To feign that this information doesn't merit the attention of the nation is abominable. If the government doesn't maintain the statistics of the total number of doctors and healthcare workers infected by COVID- 19 and the statistics of how many of them sacrificed their life due to the pandemic, it loses the moral authority to administer the Epidemic Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act."

"This also exposes the hypocrisy of calling them corona warriors on one hand and denying them and their families the status and benefits of martyrdom," the IMA stated. "This also exposes the hypocrisy of calling them corona warriors on one hand and denying them and their families the status and benefits of martyrdom," the IMA stated.

Publishing a list of 382 doctors who died in the COVID-19 pandemic, along with their addresses, it said, "We demand they be acknowledged and treated as martyrs." Their families and children deserve solace and solatium from the government, the IMA stressed.

"The IMA also commends the government for seeking such data from the representatives of nurses and other healthcare workers," the statement said. The doctors' body said it had shared with the health ministry hundreds of suggestions and feedback during this national health emergency.

"The prime minister deemed it fit to invite the national president of IMA to a meeting to share the concerns and seek suggestions and cooperation. The suo motu statement of the health minister preferred to ignore the national dimension of the war against COVID-19," it said in the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)