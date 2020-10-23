Treat as representation plea to stop bursting of crackers, burning effigies: Delhi HC to AAP govt, CPCB

The Delhi High Court on October 23 directed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to treat a plea seeking a ban on the bursting of crackers and the burning of Ravana effigies as a representation.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan directed the Delhi government’s Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and CPCB to decide the representation in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case.

The court also directed them to keep in mind the Supreme Court’s directions on the issue while deciding the representation.

With these directions, the bench disposed of the plea by lawyers Chetan Hasija and Sahil Sharma, who wanted that the DDMA and the CPCB be issued instructions to prohibit the burning of effigies and bursting of crackers in the city to prevent any increase in air pollution levels in the prevailing pandemic situation. They had also sought a ban on sale of effigies and crackers in the national capital.

The lawyers contended in their plea that Delhi was "already witnessing a surge in pollution levels since September 25 due to ongoing practices of stubble burning and hence, the situation is getting alarming keeping in mind the pandemic".

"Apart from stubble burning, Delhi experiences degradation of air quality because of the burning of effigies and crackers during October and November due to the holy festivals of Dussehra and Diwali,” the plea said.

However, as the petitioners had not moved any representation before any authorities, the court directed that their plea be treated as one and a decision be taken on the issues raised by them.