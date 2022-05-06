Travelling abroad? Get COVID-19 preventive dose, skip 9-month waiting period: NTAGI

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended that persons who need to travel overseas can take the preventive dose of Covid vaccination required by the destination country before the nine-month waiting period, according to sources cited by PTI.

The NTAGI has not yet made a recommendation to reduce the gap between the second dosage and the precaution jab from nine months to six months for everyone.

According to reports, the topic will most certainly be raised at future sessions. At this time, anyone over the age of 18 who has completed nine months since the second dose is eligible for the precaution dose.

Several requests have been made to the Union health ministry for a precautionary dose of Covid vaccine for those who must travel abroad for work, business, admission to foreign educational institutes, participation in sports events, and bilateral and multilateral meetings as part of India's official delegation.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

From January 10 this year, India began distributing precaution doses of the vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers, as well as people aged 60 and older with comorbidities.

In March, the comorbidity provision was removed, making all adults over the age of 60 eligible for the Covid vaccine's dosage.

On April 10, India began delivering COVID-19 vaccine doses to all adults over the age of 18 at private vaccination centres.