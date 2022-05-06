Travelling abroad? Get COVID-19 preventive dose, skip 9-month waiting period: NTAGI

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended that persons who need to travel overseas can take the preventive dose of Covid vaccination required by the destination country before the nine-month waiting period, according to sources cited by PTI.
The NTAGI has not yet made a recommendation to reduce the gap between the second dosage and the precaution jab from nine months to six months for everyone.
According to reports, the topic will most certainly be raised at future sessions. At this time, anyone over the age of 18 who has completed nine months since the second dose is eligible for the precaution dose.
Several requests have been made to the Union health ministry for a precautionary dose of Covid vaccine for those who must travel abroad for work, business, admission to foreign educational institutes, participation in sports events, and bilateral and multilateral meetings as part of India's official delegation.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
From January 10 this year, India began distributing precaution doses of the vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers, as well as people aged 60 and older with comorbidities.
In March, the comorbidity provision was removed, making all adults over the age of 60 eligible for the Covid vaccine's dosage.
On April 10, India began delivering COVID-19 vaccine doses to all adults over the age of 18 at private vaccination centres.