Travel in COVID-19 pandemic | No negative RT-PCR test report needed for these states

Passengers wearing protective face masks leave upon arrival at Mumbai airport (Representative image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

With a steady fall in daily COVID-19 cases being reported across the country, some states have started easing restrictions for inter-state travel.

Here is a quick look at states that currently do not require a negative RT-PCR test result for travellers:

Delhi: Air travellers from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh no longer need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report when they land at the Delhi airport.

Himachal Pradesh: The state government recently announced that a negative RT-PCR test result was no longer mandatory to enter Himachal. This, in fact, led to heavy vehicle traffic on roads connecting New Delhi and Himachal Pradesh on June 14.

Mixed rules in some other states

Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha and the Union Territory of Chandigarh have allowed vaccinated travellers to enter without a negative RT-PCR test result.

But only travellers who have been fully vaccinated and have had 28 days elapse from the time of administration of the second dose would be exempt from COVID-19 tests in Rajasthan, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Punjab and the UT of Chandigarh are allowing travellers to enter without an RT-PCR test if they have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and two weeks have elapsed since then.

In Meghalaya, visitors – except those from Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka and Kerala – will need to show a full vaccination certificate upon arrival to get an exemption from a COVID-19 test.

Some of the other states are also expected to relax their guidelines for entry.

The Centre also indicated earlier that it might allow air travellers to move interstate without a negative RT-PCR certificate. However, a formal announcement is awaited.

However, it is to be noted that some of these states may still require travellers to have a valid COVID e-pass.