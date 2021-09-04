Travel bookings spike in August after a year of lull

After a year of a lull in travel bookings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is finally seeing a spike in bookings. According to an Economic Times report, major service providers posted a double-digit rise in travel bookings in the month of August and they are expecting the numbers to increase further in the upcoming festive season.

As per industry insiders, booking windows have also got longer, with the recovery seen across flight, train, and bus bookings.

The noticeable uptick in ticket bookings can be credited to a significant drop in active coronavirus cases in the country, pent-up desire to travel, increased vaccination, and ease in COVID-19 restrictions.

For instance, in several states that are popular tourist destinations, such as Goa and Rajasthan, fully vaccinated travellers have been exempted from producing a negative RT-PCR test report.

Vipul Prakash, Chief Operating Officer, MakeMyTrip pointed out that travellers are now starting to book tickets a month in advance. “Data on MakeMyTrip indicates that there is a 30 percent increase in forward bookings for flights and hotels…. The travel for business is now seeing a consistent increase in bookings too,” he told the publication.

According to Prakash, corporate hotel bookings have also increased 20-25 percent in August.

At the same time, leisure bookings have increased over 100 percent month-on-month for Thomas Cook India, the company’s president and country head, Rajeev Kale told ET.

While the Maldives saw the highest growth in August vis-à-vis searches and bookings at 150 percent among overseas destinations, Goa, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, and Guwahati also saw a 40 percent increase in flight bookings over the past month, Kale said.

“The upcoming festive season is seeing encouraging interest with demand upwards of 40 percent versus last year. Domestic destinations like Kashmir, Goa, and the Andamans are witnessing a strong uptick... equally the India cruise opportunity. We have already booked over 500 customers for domestic cruises,” he said.

Other travel booking companies such as EaseMyTrip and Cleartrip have also seen an uptick in demand in August. While Cleartrip said August was its best month vis-à-vis booking volumes since the COVID-19 second wave, EaseMyTrip has seen a 400 percent surge in forward bookings for the month of December between July and mid-August 15 (as against last year’s numbers).