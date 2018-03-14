App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 14, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Transport officials in Delhi to get body cameras soon to tackle traffic violators

The equipment is also set to come with infrared night vision, owing to the night time inspection work of the officers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Policemen affiliated to the transport department of Delhi are set to get body cameras to record their interactions with traffic violators, an official said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the department has floated a tender on the same. They are also set to come with infrared night vision, owing to the night time inspection work of the officers as they check trucks and other vehicles.

Officials who spoke to the paper stated that the department hopes for a civilizing effect on those under its scanner, calling for the smoother resolution for any conflicts. They will also help officers keep a  record of the violations occurred.

These developments take places after a series of corruption cases were unearthed against officers.

Close to 200 enforcement inspectors are wearing body cameras on duty in the Delhi. However, they do not come with video recording function.

These enforcement inspectors are still using manual challan books for booking offenders. The department looks to change this by floating a proposal for e-challans.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC