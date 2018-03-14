Transport officials in Delhi to get body cameras soon to tackle traffic violators

Policemen affiliated to the transport department of Delhi are set to get body cameras to record their interactions with traffic violators, an official said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the department has floated a tender on the same. They are also set to come with infrared night vision, owing to the night time inspection work of the officers as they check trucks and other vehicles.

Officials who spoke to the paper stated that the department hopes for a civilizing effect on those under its scanner, calling for the smoother resolution for any conflicts. They will also help officers keep a record of the violations occurred.

These developments take places after a series of corruption cases were unearthed against officers.

Close to 200 enforcement inspectors are wearing body cameras on duty in the Delhi. However, they do not come with video recording function.

These enforcement inspectors are still using manual challan books for booking offenders. The department looks to change this by floating a proposal for e-challans.