Transport ministry approves proposal for Green Tax on old vehicles

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on January 25 approved a proposal for Green Tax on old vehicles, reported CNBC-TV18.

Under the new norms, the transport vehicles which are older than eight years could be taxed at the rate of 10-25 percent of road tax. These taxes will be imposed at the time of renewal of fitness certificate.

Scrappage policy approved, to come into effect from April 2022



Among other things, the MoRTH stated that a higher green tax of 50 percent will be imposed on vehicles being registered in highly polluted cities. The ministry also mentioned that depending on fuel and type of vehicle, a differential tax would be applicable.

Meanwhile, personal vehicles to be charged green tax after 15 years and public transport vehicles, such as city buses, to be charged a lower green tax.

However, the government exempted vehicles used for farming, such as tractors, harvesters and tillers. Also, vehicles like strong hybrids, electric vehicles and those using alternative fuels like CNG, ethanol and LPG will be exempted from green tax.