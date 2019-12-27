Transformation of cities' character needed, says Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said illegal hoardings must be dealt with strictly and told the meeting that meritorious assistant commissioners (of the city's civic body) will be rewarded.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 27 said focus must be on transforming the character of cities and not just on cleanliness.
He was speaking at a meeting to review civic issues in Mumbai.
Mumbai is an important metropolis on the global map and it needs "beautification and not just concretisation" through a unified approach to upgrade roads, footpaths, traffic, gardens, markets, educational centres, health, sanitation etc, he said.
He said illegal hoardings must be dealt with strictly and told the meeting that meritorious assistant commissioners (of the city's civic body) will be rewarded."Focus must be on transforming the character of the city, not just on cleanliness. Overall development of the city must be the focus," he said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.