Transformation of cities' character needed, says Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 27 said focus must be on transforming the character of cities and not just on cleanliness.

He was speaking at a meeting to review civic issues in Mumbai.

Mumbai is an important metropolis on the global map and it needs "beautification and not just concretisation" through a unified approach to upgrade roads, footpaths, traffic, gardens, markets, educational centres, health, sanitation etc, he said.

He said illegal hoardings must be dealt with strictly and told the meeting that meritorious assistant commissioners (of the city's civic body) will be rewarded.