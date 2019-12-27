App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Transformation of cities' character needed, says Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said illegal hoardings must be dealt with strictly and told the meeting that meritorious assistant commissioners (of the city's civic body) will be rewarded.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 27 said focus must be on transforming the character of cities and not just on cleanliness.

He was speaking at a meeting to review civic issues in Mumbai.

Mumbai is an important metropolis on the global map and it needs "beautification and not just concretisation" through a unified approach to upgrade roads, footpaths, traffic, gardens, markets, educational centres, health, sanitation etc, he said.

Close

He said illegal hoardings must be dealt with strictly and told the meeting that meritorious assistant commissioners (of the city's civic body) will be rewarded.

"Focus must be on transforming the character of the city, not just on cleanliness. Overall development of the city must be the focus," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.