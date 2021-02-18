Trains stopped as farmers sit on tracks during 'Rail Roko' protest

Rail roko farmers protest (Image: ANI)

Officials stopped some trains as a precautionary measure after farmers sat on rail tracks in Punjab and Haryana to protest against the Centre's contentious agriculture laws.

On February 18, Farmers gathered near rail tracks in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka during the "Rail Roko" agitation. The railway blockade started at 12 pm and went on till 4 pm.

In Punjab, protesters sat on tracks at many places on the Delhi-Ludhiana-Amritsar railway route, officials told PTI.

Farmers blocked the Jalandhar Cantt-Jammu railway track in Jalandhar and in Mohali district also farmers blocked a rail track, they said.

Also read: Greta Thunberg's Toolkit | What it is and what you need to know

In Haryana, protesting farmers, including women, squatted on rail tracks at many places, including in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Panchkula and Fatehabad (Bhattu Kalan) districts, the officials said.

On the Ambala-Delhi railway section, a group of farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader from Ambala, Gulab Singh, squatted on a rail track at Shahpur village, about 2 kilometres from the Ambala Cantt station.

"Our protest will continue in a peaceful manner till the farm laws are repealed," Bhartiya Kisan Union leader from Ambala Gulab Singh Manakpur told PTI.

Security has been tightened in both Haryana and Punjab with personnel of the government railway police and the state police forces being deployed, officials said.

The Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways has decided to halt trains at stations so that passengers face less inconvenience during the '"rail roko" protest, the news agency reported.

The officials said that the movement of trains is likely to be delayed because of the farmers' rail blockade. Train services will be resumed after following due security protocols once the agitation is over, they said.

In Haryana, besides railway police personnel, the Haryana Police has deployed its staff in large numbers near the protest sites and at various railway stations.

Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala Division, G M Singh said that no train has been cancelled in view of the 'rail roko' agitation.

This is the third major demonstration by the protesting farmers, after the Republic Day tractor rally and the "chakka jam" on February 6.

"Centre should not be under any misconception that farmers will go back for crop harvesting. If they insisted, then we will burn our crops. They shouldn't think that protest will end in two months. We'll harvest as well as protest," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said in Kharak Punia, Haryana.

The farmers have been protesting for months at various border points in Delhi, and the deadlock continues after multiple rounds of talks.

(With inputs from PTI)