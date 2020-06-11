Coronavirus impact | Trains leaving cities with full occupancy but returning with fewer migrant workers: Report

Even as the government has started 100 pairs of popular long-distance passenger trains, data shows that the trains going out of cities are running full capacity while those that are heading back are running with poor numbers, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, while a train that runs from Mumbai's Bandra to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh was booked to over 130 percent, the trains coming into Mumbai from states such as Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have seen only about 30 percent of its seats getting filled on an average.

Another example is the train running from Pune to Danapur (Patna) in Bihar, which saw 110 percent occupancy but it was only 39 percent full during the return journey.

Data analysed by the newspaper shows that the situation is similar with trains running from other cities. For instance, a train running from Delhi to Dibrugarh in Assam had 140 percent occupancy while trains from Ahmedabad to Howrah and Darbhanga ran with over 130 percent ridership.

According to the report, in order to get a confirmed ticket on a train leaving Mumbai for Varanasi daily, one has to wait until July 16. But compare that with the train from Varanasi back to Mumbai and the report states that a confirmed ticket is available from as early as June 11.

Similarly, the train running from Surat to Patna is full till July 13, but the reverse journey has tickets available June 14 onwards.

This could trend could be challenging considering the Centre's 'Unlock 1.0' plan, which has significantly relaxed lockdown restrictions and paved way for businesses to reopen.

Officials told the newspaper that this one-way trend was visible more last month, and that they expect the occupancy of trains coming into industrial cities to start picking up gradually.



