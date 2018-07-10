Trains delayed after 'drunk' station master gives no signal, sleeps on duty

Chaos enveloped Moradabad division of the Northern Railway after several long-haul trains stopped due to lack of communication with the on-duty station master.

It was later revealed that the station master had been intoxicated.

According to a report by the Deccan Herald, Deep Singh, the station master of Murshadpur railway station did not respond to calls from his senior officials on Friday night, due to which several long-distance trains came to a halt at the station waiting for green signal.

Large number of trains pass through the station every day, which lies on the route to Dehradun and Jammu from Howrah.

Railway officials rushed RPF personnel and another station master to Murshadpur who later discovered Singh intoxicated, sleeping inside his office with few empty liquor bottles, according to the report.

Singh was rushed to a hospital for medical examination, while another station master took charge at the location. Medical reports indicated high levels of alcohol in his blood, the report added.

"Singh was dead drunk and could barely walk," a senior railway officer, who was posted at Moradabad said, according to the report.

The Railway officials suspended Singh and an investigation was initiated.