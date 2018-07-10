App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trains delayed after 'drunk' station master gives no signal, sleeps on duty

Large number of trains pass through the station every day, which lies on the route to Dehradun and Jammu from Howrah.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chaos enveloped Moradabad division of the Northern Railway after several long-haul trains stopped due to lack of communication with the on-duty station master.

It was later revealed that the station master had been intoxicated.

According to a report by the Deccan Herald, Deep Singh, the station master of Murshadpur railway station did not respond to calls from his senior officials on Friday night, due to which several long-distance trains came to a halt at the station waiting for green signal.

Large number of trains pass through the station every day, which lies on the route to Dehradun and Jammu from Howrah.

Railway officials rushed RPF personnel and another station master to Murshadpur who later discovered Singh intoxicated, sleeping inside his office with few empty liquor bottles, according to the report.

Singh was rushed to a hospital for medical examination, while another station master took charge at the location. Medical reports indicated high levels of alcohol in his blood, the report added.

"Singh was dead drunk and could barely walk," a senior railway officer, who was posted at Moradabad said, according to the report.

The Railway officials suspended Singh and an investigation was initiated.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 04:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.