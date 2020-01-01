App
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Training of 4 Gaganyaan astronauts to begin this month: ISRO chief K Sivan

ISRO chief K Sivan said that four astronauts have been identified for the Gaganyaan mission and that their training will start from third week of January in Russia

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on January 1, said the training of astronauts for the India’s first manned mission 'Gaganyaan' will commence from the third week of January in Russia.

ISRO chief K Sivan said that four astronauts have been identified for the mission. The training of these astronauts will start from third week of January in Russia, he added.

The work related to Chandrayaan 3 and Gaganyaan was going on simultaneously, he told reporters.

The ISRO chief also congratulated the Chennai-based techie who recently located the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 that hard-landed and maintained that it was the space agency's policy not to release picture of the crashed module.

"We know where it crashed and where it is located," Sivan said.

To a question on what went wrong with Vikram lander, Sivan said it was due to velocity reduction failure. "The velocity reduction failure was due to internal reasons," he said.

Chandrayaan 2 mission was India's first attempt to make a soft landing on the lunar surface. The space agency had planned the landing on the South Pole of the lunar surface. However, the lander Vikram hard-landed.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jan 1, 2020 01:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Gaganyaan #India #ISRO #science #space

