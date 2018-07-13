Trainee cop on passport verification duty allegedly asks for hug from journalist, suspended

Uttar Pradesh Police has suspended a policeman who allegedly harassed a woman journalist during a visit to her house in Ghaziabad for police verification for passport renewal on Friday.

The policeman was accused of asking for a hug from the journalist in lieu of completing the verification.

“We deeply regret such inappropriate behaviour on the part of Policeman. On the instructions of the director general, an enquiry was ordered and the concerned Policeman has been suspended by the SSP of Ghaziabad,” the UP police said in a tweet.

The journalist, earlier, in a series of tweets, had said, “Safety of an applicant, especially, that of a woman during police verification for passport renewal is a big lacuna. The policeman who came for my verification just a few minutes ago in Ghaziabad made me feel pathetically uncomfortable.”

“The experience was so scary that I had to ask my helper to stay back until the man left the house. Clearly, the policeman was intentionally trying to delay the procedure in order to buy more time and look for a chance.”

She also tagged Twitter handles of Passport Sewa Kendra, the minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj, home minister Rajnath Singh, Ghaziabad Police and UP CM Adityanath Yogi in her tweets.

Ghaziabad police confirmed that the accused police officer was a trainee and has been suspended.

The journalist thanked the Uttar Pradesh police for swift action in the case. “Thank you for the action UP Police. The intention of putting it (the matter) out was to make people aware of the safety issues involved. The incident calls for measures such as training and counselling of the passport verification team,” she said.