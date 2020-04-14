App
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 12:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Train status after lockdown extension: Indian Railways extends suspension of passenger services till May 3

Earlier, all passenger services were cancelled till April 14 midnight.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Railways has extended the suspension of its passenger services till May 3, senior officials said on Tuesday.

They said the decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have taken the decision keeping in view the extended lockdown period. More updates will be available shortly," the official said.

Earlier, all passenger services were cancelled till April 14 midnight.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 11:00 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Indian Railways #railways

