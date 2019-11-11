App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Train services in Kashmir Valley to begin from November 12: Railways

The valley had been under restrictions after August 5, when the Centre revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Train services in the Kashmir Valley, which were disrupted since August 3 ahead of the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, will resume on Tuesday, a Northern Railway official said.

The valley had been under restrictions after August 5, when the Centre revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories.

"After appropriate action and assurance by GRP, J&K regarding safe operation of train in Kashmir Valley between 10 AM and 3 PM, the Firozpur Division will commence a limited passenger service of running two pair of trains between Srinagar-Baramulla-Srinagar with effect from November 12," an official said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 11, 2019 05:43 pm

tags #Indian Railways #Kashmir Valley #railways #TRAIN

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.