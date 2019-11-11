Train services in Kashmir Valley to begin from November 12: Railways

The valley had been under restrictions after August 5, when the Centre revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories.
Train services in the Kashmir Valley, which were disrupted since August 3 ahead of the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, will resume on Tuesday, a Northern Railway official said.
The valley had been under restrictions after August 5, when the Centre revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories."After appropriate action and assurance by GRP, J&K regarding safe operation of train in Kashmir Valley between 10 AM and 3 PM, the Firozpur Division will commence a limited passenger service of running two pair of trains between Srinagar-Baramulla-Srinagar with effect from November 12," an official said.
First Published on Nov 11, 2019 05:43 pm