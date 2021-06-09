Train reservation demand surges as COVID-19 second wave subsides, but no restoration of full services yet

Representative image

Around 13 lakh people have been using trains to commute every day in June, up from what was 5 lakh in May, the Indian Railways said, to highlight that the demand for train services has increased amid a subsiding second wave of COVID-19 cases.

However, full restoration of services would have to wait as the COVID-related restrictions are still in place, Railways Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma said during a press conference on June 8.

Sharma said that 889 special mail express trains and 2,891 suburban train services were being operated on an average per day.

Additionally, 26 special trains are being run as clones of highly patronised services and 479 passenger services are in operation.

“We are in touch with various states. We have added 80 services in the last week and we are hopeful that we’ll be able to increase services further soon keeping safety protocols in mind,” Sharma said.

“Train services will be normalised soon and they are already providing [additional] trains as per demand,” the Railways Board chairman added.

The Railways is running additional train services to clear extra rush for high-demand destinations such as Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Varanasi, Guwahati, Manduadih, Barauni, Prayagraj, Bokaro, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Kolkata, Sharma said in a presentation to the press.