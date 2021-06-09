MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Train reservation demand surges as COVID-19 second wave subsides, but no restoration of full services yet

Railways Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma said that 889 special mail express trains and 2,891 suburban train services were being operated on an average per day.

Moneycontrol News
June 09, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Around 13 lakh people have been using trains to commute every day in June, up from what was 5 lakh in May, the Indian Railways said, to highlight that the demand for train services has increased amid a subsiding second wave of COVID-19 cases.

However, full restoration of services would have to wait as the COVID-related restrictions are still in place, Railways Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma said during a press conference on June 8.

Sharma said that 889 special mail express trains and 2,891 suburban train services were being operated on an average per day.

Additionally, 26 special trains are being run as clones of highly patronised services and 479 passenger services are in operation.

“We are in touch with various states. We have added 80 services in the last week and we are hopeful that we’ll be able to increase services further soon keeping safety protocols in mind,” Sharma said.

Close

“Train services will be normalised soon and they are already providing [additional] trains as per demand,” the Railways Board chairman added.

The Railways is running additional train services to clear extra rush for high-demand destinations such as Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Varanasi, Guwahati, Manduadih, Barauni, Prayagraj, Bokaro, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Kolkata, Sharma said in a presentation to the press.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Indian Railways #trains
first published: Jun 9, 2021 08:43 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey