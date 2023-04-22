Train arson case: Kerala DGP directs officials to hand over details to NIA

The Kerala police chief has directed the state crime branch to hand over the probe details of the recent train arson incident to the National investigation Agency (NIA) that recently took over the case.

In an order issued on Thursday, DGP Anil Kant said sanction has been accorded to transfer the crime case, registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Railway Act and Explosive Substance Act, to the NIA's Kochi unit with immediate effect.

The crime branch superintendent of Malappuram, the investigating officer, is directed to hand over the "CD files, connected records and properties of the case" to the central agency in due course of time, the order said.

Three people, including a baby, died in the train arson incident in Kozhikode district, which had shocked the country earlier this month.

On the night of April 2, accused Shahrukh Saifi had set his co-passengers on fire onboard the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train when it reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode. Nine people had suffered burn injuries in the incident while three, including the toddler, were found dead on the tracks. Police suspect that they fell while trying to escape from the fire.

PTI