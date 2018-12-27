App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 10:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Train 18 to begin operations in January 2019: Sources

Train 18, which is set to replace the Shatabdi series, has the potential to run between 160 kmph to 200 kmph. At trials, it breached the 180-kmph mark.

Train 18, India's fastest train, will begin operations in January 2019 at a curtailed speed of 130 kmph, sources said December 27.

Train 18, which is set to replace the Shatabdi series, has the potential to run between 160 kmph to 200 kmph. At trials, it breached the 180-kmph mark.

"Train 18 is likely to run in January after the report of the Chief Commissioner Railway Safety (CCRS) is approved by the board. The report has suggested several conditions which need to be met before we can run the train at 130 kmph," the source said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train.

The CCRS has given the go-ahead to run the train at a maximum speed of 160 kmph but 20 conditions have been imposed, including fencing along the tracks. For maximum speed of 130 kmph, the CCRS has suggested fencing at vulnerable points to avoid any accident.

The gleaming, blue-nosed train comes fitted with amenities on a par with the best in the world -- on-board Wi-Fi, GPS-based passenger information system, touch-free bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, mobile charging points, and a climate control system that adjusts the temperature according to occupancy and weather.

As reported earlier, the train is likely to run in the Delhi-Varanasi section.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 10:44 pm

