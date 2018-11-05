App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Train 18: A look at India's first indigenously-built engineless train

India's first engineless rail, Train 18, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) was rolled out on October 29 in Chennai.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India's first engineless rail, Train 18, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) was rolled out on October 29, in Chennai. The semi-high speed train is considered a successor to the Shatabdi Express and will eventually replace the 30-year-old passenger train for intercity travel. (Image: PTI)
India's first engineless rail, Train 18, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) was rolled out on October 29, in Chennai. The semi-high speed train is considered a successor to the Shatabdi Express and will eventually replace the 30-year-old passenger train for intercity travel.
The latest offering of the ICF was built in 18 months under the Make in India initiative at a cost of Rs 100 crore. Train 18 will undergo a three- to four-day trial period after which it will be handed over to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for further checks. (Image: PTI)
The latest offering of the ICF was built in 18 months under the Make in India initiative at a cost of Rs 100 crore. Train 18 will undergo a three- to four-day trial period after which it will be handed over to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for further checks.
The swanky 16-coach prototype can travel up to 160 kmph and will reduce travel time by 15 percent compared to the Shatabdi Express. (Image: PTI)
The swanky 16-coach prototype can travel up to 160 kmph and will reduce travel time by 15 percent compared to the Shatabdi Express.
It is fully air-conditioned and is driven by self-propulsion. The train features two executive compartments with 52 seats each and the trailer coaches have 78 seats. All the seats rotate 360 degrees. (Image: ICF)
It is fully air-conditioned and is driven by self-propulsion. The train features two executive compartments with 52 seats each and the trailer coaches have 78 seats. All the seats rotate 360 degrees.
The indigenously-built train is fitted with CCTV cameras for passenger safety and will feature diffused lighting, automatic doors, sliding footsteps and GPS-based passenger information system. (Image: PTI)
The indigenously-built train is fitted with CCTV cameras for passenger safety and will feature diffused lighting, automatic doors, sliding footsteps and GPS-based passenger information system.
Train 18 also boasts of Wi-Fi functionality and infotainment. The footsteps of the coach's doorway slide outward when the train halts at a station. (Image: PTI)
Train 18 also boasts of Wi-Fi functionality and infotainment. The footsteps of the coach's doorway slide outward when the train halts at a station.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 01:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #Train 18 #Trending News

