App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

TRAI unlikely to intervene in tariffs, floor price for now: Sources

Sources aware of Trai's views on the issue said that making any fresh move on floor prices or intervention does not make sense at this point, given that operators have already announced plans to hike tariffs in coming days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

With large telecom operators planning a rate hike in coming days, TRAI is unlikely to make an immediate intervention on tariff issues, including fixation of any floor price as of now despite industry's demands, sources said.

Sources aware of TRAI's views on the issue said that making any fresh move on floor prices or intervention does not make sense at this point, given that operators have already announced plans to hike tariffs in coming days.

Sources said any move by TRAI now may "derail" the process that has been initiated at the operators' end. The regulators considers intervention to be the "last resort".

Close

As operators have already announced that they will increase tariffs, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will wait to see how the entire situation unfolds.

related news

There is no decision on floor price as of now, and any call on the issue will be taken only at a later date.

Sources said that floor price was among key issues flagged by the industry representatives at the meeting held at TRAI on Wednesday. A section of the industry wanted a regulatory intervention by TRAI on the issue.

It is pertinent to mention here that telecom operators have announced plans to hike pricing in the coming days, although they have not indicated just how much the tariffs will increase.

In a statement issued on November 18 to announce price hike, Airtel had mentioned "We understand that TRAI is likely to initiate a consultation for bringing rationality in pricing in the Indian mobile sector which has been operating at prices that have been eroding the viability of the sector".

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 06:45 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #TRAI

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.