TRAI to review transparency in publishing of telecom tariff offers; move follows consumer plaints

In a bid to protect consumer interest, the telecom regulator on November 27 initiated a fresh consultation on the issue of transparency in publishing tariff offers by telecom operators.

The move came after TRAI received a significant number of complaints from individual consumers on lack of transparency in disclosure of tariff information.

"Therefore, it is felt that a comprehensive review of extant provisions aimed at transparency relating to flow of information from telecom service providers to consumers, is essential," TRAI said in a statement.

Accordingly, a consultation paper has been floated with objective of empowering consumers by making all relevant information available to them and to eliminate instances of adverse choices made by consumers, it added.