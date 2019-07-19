App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

TRAI releases consultation paper on KYC of DTH set top boxes

The DTH broadcasting service was opened in the country in 2001 and on March 15, the government issued the guidelines for obtaining licence for providing Direct-to-Home (DTH) broadcasting service in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom regulator TRAI July 19 floated a consultation paper inviting suggestions on the desirability of Know Your Customer (KYC) for set-top boxes after the Information and Broadcasting Ministry sought its recommendations on the issue.

These guidelines, inter alia, prescribe the eligibility criteria, the procedure for obtaining the licence to set up and operate DTH services in the country, and the basic terms and conditions or obligations reposed in the operators.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) received a reference from the I&B Ministry, dated December 27, 2018 wherein, it has been requested to give its considered recommendations on desirability or otherwise of KYC for set-top boxes in DTH services and, if desirable, then the process for the same, an official release said.

Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by August 19. Counter-comments, if any, may be submitted by September 2, the statement said.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 09:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #kyc #TRAI

