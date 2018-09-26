TRAI halves time for processing mobile number portability requests

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked the telecom companies to make the process of mobile number portability (MNP) for customers easier and hassle-free. The regulator has now cut the time for processing porting requests within a circle from four days to two days.

According to the draft guidelines on MNP, the regulator has proposed two sets of disincentives in case the telcos delay the porting processes. If the companies do not share customer details with the MNP service provider within 24 hours of a customer submitting a porting request, they will be fined Rs 5,000. The penalty will be Rs 10,000 if the companies wrongfully reject porting requests.

Nearly 45 percent of the porting requests rejected by the telecom companies between April 2017 and May 2018 said ‘porting code mismatch’ and ‘invalid/expired codes’. The draft stated that in order to protect the consumers, these financial disincentives will come in handy.

The requests for porting have peaked after the closure of Aircel, Telenor and RCom. “There is heavy demand from customers of these companies to move to other operators. Present operators wish to ensure customers are not inconvenienced during the process, therefore appropriate systems and infrastructure must be put in place,” the draft read.

MNP was introduced in India in 2011 but was restricted within a circle. TRAI had started a process to reinvent the porting process in April this year. The regulator also slashed the fees of porting from one service to another by 80 percent to a mere Rs 4. The regulator has sought comments from stakeholders on the draft MNP policy by October 24.

At present, the donor operator generates and communicates UPC to subscriber and it takes up to four days for subscriber to learn about his eligibility for porting mobile number.

A telecom operator can reject MNP request of its subscriber on various grounds like non-payment of bill or connection given under special schemes etc.

With average porting requests per month of 52.35 lakh, the average rejections on the ground of 'UPC mismatch' and 'UPC expired' jointly come out to be approximately 2.3 lakh per month between April 2016 to March 2017.

Industry body Cellular Operators Association of India Director General Rajan S Mathews said MNP demand has peaked after the closure of Aircel, Telenor and Reliance Communications and the heavy demand from customers of these companies to move to other operators.

He said said that present operators wish to ensure customers are not inconvenienced during the MNP process and hence are working to put the appropriate systems and infrastructure in place to comply.

"It is our opinion that penalties are extremely blunt instruments to ensure compliance. Rather, a partnered approach with TRAI to ensure our mutual goals are met and difficulties ironed out, is the preferred approach," Mathews said.

The draft is open for public comments till October 24.