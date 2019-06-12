App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised mobile port out norms

The revamped mobile number portability (MNP) rules makes the entire process faster and simpler, and TRAI has prescribed two days timeline for port out requests within a service area.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Telecom regulator TRAI June 12 extended the timeline for implementation of revised Mobile Number Portability (MNP) norms, by more than three months to September 30, providing relief to operators.

The move came after telecom service providers and other players involved in the port out process sought extension of the original June 13 deadline, citing "various reasons including significant changes in their network and IT elements", TRAI said in a statement.

"These stakeholders have accordingly requested to extend the timeline for implementation of Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Seventh Amendment) Regulations, 2018," TRAI said.

TRAI statement said that the feedback of operators citing difficulties was examined and the timeline for implementation of Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability revised norms was accordingly extended to September 30.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 09:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #mobile number portability #TRAI

