you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

TRAI directs telcos to submit monthly reports on complaints under new pesky call rules

The regulator has outlined the specific format in which the compliance reports need to be filled by the companies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on August 6 asked telecom firms to submit status report over complaints regarding pesky calls, on monthly basis starting September, setting in motion a monitoring system for the new framework that aims to check unwarranted telemarketing calls and messages.

"...the Authority...hereby directs all access service providers to submit... compliance reports, with effect from month ending September, 2019, on monthly basis, and within ten days from the end of each calendar month," telecom regulator TRAI said in its latest directive.

The regulator has outlined the specific format in which the compliance reports need to be filled by the companies. The parameters include number of complaints received from customers, complaints pending resolution, complaints rejected on account of insufficient details, complaints found valid after investigation, among others.

Last year, the regulator moved to tighten the rules to curb pesky telemarketing calls and messages, asking telecom operators to leverage the block chain technology to reduce such unwanted communications.

The overhaul of the unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) system aimed to ensure that telemarketing messages are sent only to those who have subscribed to them, and that too by authorised entities. Operators who fail to check pesky calls and SMS menace or do not adhere to the guidelines will face a stiff penalty.

The rules lay down stringent obligations for operators, including evolving Code of Practices, maintaining records, registering customers preferences, and mandate the adoption of block chain or the Distributed Ledger Technology. Block chain provides a decentralised database or digital ledger of transactions that everyone on the network can see.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 09:10 pm

tags #Telecom #TRAI

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

