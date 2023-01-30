 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trai calls for overhaul of existing norms around entertainment apps, tech convergence

Jan 30, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST

The regulator has invited comments from interested entities around reducing complications as well as addressing gaps in the existing rules to manage convergence of technologies across IT, telecom, broadcast and space sector.

Telecom and broadcast regulator Trai on Monday issued a consultation paper for a complete overhaul of existing legal framework around entertainment apps like Netflix, MX Player, Hotstar and Prime Videos.

Through its consultation paper on "Regulating Converged Digital Technologies and Services - Enabling Convergence of Carriage of Broadcasting and Telecommunication services", the regulator has invited comments from interested entities around reducing complications as well as addressing gaps in the existing rules to manage convergence of technologies across IT, telecom, broadcast and space sector.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said that the regulation of content in the broadcasting sector has become increasingly complex due to the onset of a large number of OTT (over-the-top) streaming providers and the OTT revolution has led to many gaps in the policy space of content regulation.

The government has brought OTTs under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting but as per the current regulatory framework, the OTT content is regulated by the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and many other acts.