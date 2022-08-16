 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in Jammu Kashmir fills me with sadness: President Droupadi Murmu

PTI
Aug 16, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST

President Murmu offered her condolences to the kin of the ITBP personnel who lost their lives after a bus fell into a road-side riverbed in J&K's Pahalgam.

The tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in an unfortunate accident in Jammu and Kashmir fills me with sadness, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday and offered condolences to the bereaved families. She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Six personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and a policeman died while 32 others — who were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty — sustained injuries on Tuesday when a bus they were travelling in fell in a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir. "The tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in the unfortunate accident at Anantnag, J&K fills me with sadness. My heartfelt condolences for the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu tweeted.

 

PTI
first published: Aug 16, 2022 03:13 pm
