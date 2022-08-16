English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in Jammu Kashmir fills me with sadness: President Droupadi Murmu

    President Murmu offered her condolences to the kin of the ITBP personnel who lost their lives after a bus fell into a road-side riverbed in J&K's Pahalgam.

    PTI
    August 16, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST

    The tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in an unfortunate accident in Jammu and Kashmir fills me with sadness, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday and offered condolences to the bereaved families. She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

    Six personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and a policeman died while 32 others — who were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty — sustained injuries on Tuesday when a bus they were travelling in fell in a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir. "The tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in the unfortunate accident at Anantnag, J&K fills me with sadness. My heartfelt condolences for the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu tweeted.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #India #ITBP #Jammu and Kashmir #President Murmu
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 03:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.